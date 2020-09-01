THREE people have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in Neyland.
During the early hours of this morning (September 1), police officers were called to an area in the town where they located nine outboard motors.
Three males aged 17, 18 and 21 - all from Lye - have been arrested on suspicion of theft.
Officers are asking boat owners to check they have not been a victim of theft, and to contact Milford Haven Police Station quoting reference DP-20200901-030 if they have any concerns.
Anyone who might have further information about this incident is also asked to get in touch.
Visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.