ST Davids all-weather lifeboat was called out on Sunday to a capsized fishing boat that had drifted some 150 miles from its home port in southern Ireland, following an alert from the Pembroke Dock-Rosslare ferry.

St Davids RNLI volunteer crew were paged at 4.47pm, on Sunday, August 30, to an upturned sports fishing vessel, nine miles west of the lifeboat station.

The all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley was launched to the 20 foot Orkney Longliner that had earlier been sighted by the Irish Ferries Isle of Inishmore.

The ferry's lookout spotted the capsized black and blue hull of the boat, believed to be called Braveheart, some 150 miles from her home port in West Cork, Ireland.

The ferry altered course to investigate and HM Coastguard was informed, while one of the ferry’s rescue boats was sent out.

Once on scene the Norah Wortley crew determined that there were no people on board.

St Davids RNLI Lifeboat said: “It became clear that it had broken free of its mooring, which was still attached, at West Cork harbour during Storm Ellen on August 21, and drifted 150 miles before being spotted by the ferry.

“The crew attempted to right it multiple times, but it continued to capsize, the mooring buoy was reattached to make it more visible and the crew returned to station at 8pm. The owners were contacted, and it was salvaged independently.”

St Davids RNLI has issued this warning to seafarers: “When out on the water please ensure you have the correct equipment, buoyancy aids or life jackets, and a means to call for help.

“Check the tides and weather before making plans.

If you are in danger on the coast or see anyone else in danger please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”