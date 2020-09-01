An aspiring nurse has been banned from the road after officers caught a ‘faint whiff’ of cannabis when they stopped his car.
James Ali Roohi, formerly of Haverfordwest, now of Cynwyl Elfed, Blaenycoed, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Roohi’s BMW as part of a routine check on the B4329 at Prendergast, Haverfordwest, at 10.40pm on March 19.
“The officer could smell a faint whiff of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The defendant admitted he had smoked cannabis earlier that day.”
A roadside drug-swab was positive, and a blood sample sent for analysis, revealed Roohi was double the legal limit.
Mr Pritchard-Jones added that there was no allegation of bad driving.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He is of completely clean character, he has never been in trouble before.
“He is a young, hardworking man, working as a health care support worker at Glangwili hospital.”
Mr Lloyd added that Roohi, 22, was due to embark on a nursing degree course.
“He does not know what the impact of this will be on his career.”
Magistrates banned Roohi for 12 months and fined him £350.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.
