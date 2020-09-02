A Haverfordwest man has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly.
Antony Nolan, of Barn Court, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 25.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police came across two men shouting at each other while conducting house to house enquires in Haverfordwest for an unrelated matter at 8pm on July 27.
One of the men went inside a property, but Nolan, 34, remained outside and was ‘quite verbal and abusive’.
The court heard that the offence was committed while Nolan was subject to a conditional discharge.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “The defendant accepts he had taken a drink and words were exchanged.”
He added that the other man involved had been allowed back into the property, despite not living there, while Nolan, a resident had to remain outside.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Nolan to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.
