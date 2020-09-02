A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an alleged shoplifter.
Taylor-Lee Ellis, of Elizabeth Court, Pembroke Dock, is accused of stealing an Aqua speaker and a ball blaster game, worth £35, from B&M Bargains Store, Pembroke Dock on December 7.
Ellis, 26, is also alleged to have attempted to steal clothing from Tesco, Pembroke Dock, on the same date.
Haverfordwest magistrates issued a warrant without bail when Ellis failed to appear before the court on Tuesday, September 1.
