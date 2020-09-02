THE chief executive of Pembrokeshire County Council, Ian Westley, is leaving the Authority.

Mr Westley, 60, is expected to leave by the end of November.

He was appointed chief executive in July 2015, having held the post of acting head of paid service for several months previously.

Mr Westley took over from controversial former chief executive Bryn Parry-Jones, who left with a substantial pay off in October 2014.

Said Mr Westley: “Working at the county council for 17 years has been a fulfilling period in my career and it’s been a privilege to end my time with the authority as chief executive.

“During my time at the council I have gained great satisfaction from developing positive relations with communities, businesses and partner organisations across the county and the wider west Wales region.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such dedicated colleagues in Pembrokeshire.

“Never has that been more apparent than in meeting the challenges presented during the last five months and having weathered the storm, I believe the time is now right to move on and allow new leadership to build on the foundations that are firmly in place.”

Paying tribute, Council Leader David Simpson said: “I would like to thank Ian for the work he has done leading the staff at Pembrokeshire County Council during his time as director and chief executive.”

Cllr Simpson added: “We wish Ian well for the future and thank him for the contribution he has made to the council and county of Pembrokeshire.”