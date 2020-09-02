A STAFF member at a Pembrokeshire holiday park has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, understood to be a man employed by Kiln Park in Tenby, had recently returned from abroad.

A number of other members of staff at the park - one of the largest in Wales - have been tested as a result.

All the tests have come back negative, but ten flagged up by the Track and Trace system are now self-isolating.

The park is run by Haven Holidays, which also has two other parks in the area - at Penally Court, near Tenby and Lydstep Beach.

The company said that the member of Kiln Park's staff who tested positive had returned from a holiday abroad.

However, the country they returned from was not on the UK Government's quarantine list.

It is not known when or where they contracted the virus.

A spokesperson for Haven said:“Following a recent holiday to a non-quarantine area, a member of our Kiln Park team informed us that they had contracted Covid-19.

"On receipt of the news, we took all necessary measures in line with the government’s Track and Trace to ensure that any risk was minimised straight away.

"The team member in question self-isolated immediately and we requested tests for anyone they had been in contact with – both close contact and other team members. "We are pleased to confirm that all additional tests came back negative and as a result, do not believe there to be any further risk to anyone who has visited Kiln Park, or due to visit in the coming days.

"The safety of our guests, owners and team remains our number one priority and despite the negative results, all tested team members will continue to self-isolate at home as a safety precaution.

"We understand that this may be unsettling for our guests and owners but would like to reassure them that our park remains safe and operational with strictly-followed protocols covering hygiene, social distancing and PPE firmly in place.