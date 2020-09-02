A MILFORD Haven youngster has gained a job at Pembrokeshire County Council through an EU-backed initiative.

Josh Thomas had been eager to get into office work since completing his A-levels in 2016 and was keen to gain employment in the field of administration or finance.

He was referred to the Cam Nesa project in September 2019 by Milford Haven Job Centre.

Having met with Cam Nesa within a week of being referred to undertake an initial assessment to discuss what career path he would like and they compiled an individual action plan to help make this happen.

The EU-backed initiative, which helps young people into work who are not in education, employment or training, is going from strength to strength since its launch in April 2018.

He worked closely with his worker who supported Josh with his employability skills such as his CV, cover letter, application writing and interview skills as well as putting him in touch with Pembrokeshire County Council’s Legal Department which was looking for support.

In January 2020, Josh was successful in gaining a paid work placement with Pembrokeshire County Council’s legal department and after six months of this scheme he was offered a full-time role with them after proving his commitment and professionalism throughout the placement.

Rhian Young, his line manager, said: “We were all impressed with Josh. His commitment, professional attitude and hard work earned this opportunity and he is proving himself an asset to my team.”

Josh added: “I would like to thank Cam Nesa, Fran and the team, for helping me get this opportunity which will hopefully kick start a career.

“I would also recommend them to anyone who is currently in a similar situation in terms of wanting to pick a career path or just unsure about what they want to do for work, especially in these uncertain times”.

Cam Nesa worker, Fran Wisby, congratulated Josh and explained: “It was a pleasure working and supporting Josh. He deserved this opportunity. He was always initiating progress and showed great commitment.”