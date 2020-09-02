URBAN explorers continue to seek adventure and create nostalgia by entering a former Pembrokeshire tourist attraction.

Police have re-issued warnings this week that people are risking their safety by going into the old Canaston Bowl at Cross Hands, near Oakwood.

The building - which housed a bowling alley, the Crystal Maze game, an amusement arcade and refreshment facilities - has fallen into disrepair since it was closed in 2011.

The attraction of the shabby building appears to be increasing in line with its dereliction, and people who go inside add to the sorry sight by causing more damage.

Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Unit said today: “Sometime on Sunday 31st of August, 2020, persons have caused damage when entering the old Canaston Bowl building.

“Not only is this private property but it is an unsafe building to be entering.

“Any info, please contact 101 and quote DPP/0027/01/09/2020/01/C."

In June,Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued five fixed penalty notices for breach of lockdown to people they found at the building.

A Dyfed-Powys police spokeswoman said at the time: "People are trying to enter the building out of nostalgia, and part of the urban exploring trend, with photos and videos then online.

"It is mostly young people who remember it being open, but not always the case, and we are urging people to stay out.

"The building is derelict and in a poor state of repair, and anyone entering is risking their own safety."