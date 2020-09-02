A PAY-OFF of £95,000 will be made as part of a settlement agreement made by Pembrokeshire County Council and its departing chief executive.
A printed decision stating that director of resources Jon Haswell, in consultation with council leader Cllr David Simpson and cabinet, approves a £95,000 payment “in accordance with the settlement agreement” was dated September 1.
It states that the delegated decision has been made “to achieve fair and equitable remuneration to support a settlement agreement.”
The chief officer is not named in the decision report but a council spokesman has confirmed that it is linked to a settlement with chief executive Ian Westley.
The publication of the decision followed the announcement today that Mr Westley is leaving the authority at the end of November after working for Pembrokeshire County Council for 17 years, the last five as chief executive.
A spokesman added: “The chief executive of Pembrokeshire County Council, Ian Westley, has today announced his intention to leave the post by mutual consent, subject to a settlement agreement, following consultation between the Leader and Cabinet.
“A decision in relation to the settlement agreement has been published on the council’s website.”
