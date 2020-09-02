UNIVERSITY students from Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to apply to the Port of Milford Haven’s scholarship scheme, which was launched on Tuesday (Sept 1).
The annual initiative offers undergraduate students the chance to apply for an award of £1,500, as well as a work placement at the UK’s largest energy port. To be eligible, applicants must have spent the majority of their secondary education in Pembrokeshire and be enrolled on an undergraduate course at a British university.
Sitting on the judging panel this year are Chris Martin, Chair of the Port of Milford Haven; Maxine Thomas, Designated Senior Lead for Safeguarding and Learner Wellbeing at Pembrokeshire College and Jane Harries, Headteacher at Haverfordwest High VC School. Interviews will take place with the shortlisted applicants in December.
Over seventy undergraduates have been awarded scholarships by the Port in a wide range of subjects since the scheme was launched in 2003 including engineering, nutrition, law and history.
Chris Martin, Chair at the Port, is looking forward to receiving this year’s applications: “I am delighted to be part of the panel again. The standard of applications that we receive is consistently high, so much so that we awarded five scholarships instead of the usual four last year.
“In addition to the financial support that’s provided, we find that the placement offers huge benefits as the students are based in a real working environment assigned to meaningful projects that will hold them in good stead for the future.”
For more information and to submit an application please visit www.mhpa.co.uk/scholarships