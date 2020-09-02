A NORTH Pembrokeshire pub re-opened today (Wednesday) after having to close following a coronavirus scare.
The community-owned Tafarn Sinc, in Rosebush shut its doors on Bank Holiday Monday and yesterday (Tuesday).
A spokesperson at the pub said it had had to close as a precautionary measure after a member of staff went off sick with a sore throat and a temperature.
The employee was tested for coronavirus at the testing centre at Carmarthen yesterday (Tuesday).
A negative result came back this morning (Wednesday) and the pub reopened at midday today.