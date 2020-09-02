Experts have shared a way to maximise the amoung of annual holiday leave in 2021 - and get up to 41 days off.
It comes after a challenging and disruptive year, with the need for a healthy work-life balance crucial more than ever to protect ourselves from burnout.
Health experts have stressed how taking regular breaks can help our mental health.
While working from home is certainly a change from the norm, it’s not the same as taking time off, and has not necessarily improved work-life balance for most Brits.
A YouGov study shows only 44 per cent of people report feeling happy in the second half of 2020, compared to 75 per cent who feel stressed and frustrated.
The team at Instant Offices have revealed how to strategically plan annual leave ahead using upcoming long weekends and bank holidays to maximise time off of up to a whopping 41 days off in 2021.
To improve your work-life balance next year, here's how you can double your downtime and strategically book a few annual leave days in advance, according to Instant Offices:
Maximise Your Holiday Leave in 2021
January
- Take a 10-day holiday by booking 4 days off
- (1 Jan – 9 Jan)
April
- Take a 10-day holiday by booking 4 days off
- (2 Apr – 11 Apr)
May
Take a 9-day holiday by booking 4 days off and a 3 day weekend
- (1 May – 9 May)
- (29 May – 31st May)
August/Sept
- Take a 9-day holiday by booking 4 days off
- (28 Aug – 6 Sept)
December/January 2022
- Take a 10-day holiday by booking 3 days off
- (23 Dec – 3 Jan)
What are the benefits of mid-year breaks for a healthy work-life balance?
Here are some words of advice from Instant Offices:
- Working Smarter, Not Harder: When you’re overworked or overwhelmed it’s easy to fall into the habit of ‘always working’ rather than working smart. It’s vital to be able to switch off from work for a while and use downtime to socialise with loved ones, not only to relax your mind but to reset your attention span, improve happiness and renew your creative focus.
- Avoid Burnout: Feeling inefficient, exhausted, anxious, disengaged, cynical and even excessively critical of yourself at work are all signs of burnout. Before reaching this extreme point in your career, it’s essential to take preventative measures, and one of the best ways to do this is by taking strategic and regular breaks. By taking the time to focus on physical and mental health, it enables you to bring your A-game at work.
- Reset Your Work/Life Balance: Setting clear boundaries so that work stress doesn’t spill over into everyday life can be difficult, but it’s imperative to push the off button and take a step back to focus on the things that really matter – travel, spending time with loved ones, improving yourself, helping others and…lots of napping!
- Increase Your Value at Work: Some companies place value in the ‘first to come in, last to leave’ style of working from their employees but, in truth, this culture only leads to burnout and reduced productivity over time. Rather than being the person who spends the most time at work, focus on being the person who brings the most value to each task by being sharp, thoughtful and enthusiastic.
