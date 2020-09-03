POLICE are appealing for help after two rocks were thrown through the window of a Pembroke home where a family were sleeping.
The rocks were thrown through the front window of the property in Bridgend Terrace shortly after midnight on September 1.
A police spokesman said: “The incident was a shocking experience for the family who live at the property which occurred whilst they were sleeping.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
