A TENBY runner has raised more than £1,200 for the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK through a solo marathon.
James Day, aged 31, had arranged to have the day off work to take part in the Long Course Wales marathon on July 5.
So when the event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he decided to take to the route anyway, and raised the money through the magnificent support of local businesses, colleagues and friends.
James, a staff member on ACDU at Withybush Hospital, has been a keen runner for several years.
He has completed the LCW marathon three times, as well as the Newport Marathon and Cardiff and Llanelli Half Marathons.
James, who lives in Tudor Way, Tenby, was accompanied on his 26.2mile run by cyclists Chris Frearson, Sarah Hicks and Archie Dilks, all urging him on and keeping him supplied with sustenance.
Once he reached a welcoming party at Pembroke and headed back towards Tenby, he was joined by runners Jim Dilks and Fin Bowie, again giving him great company and plenty of encouragement.
The total sum of £1,267 raised was through sponsorship and the purchase of raffle tickets by many work colleagues and friends, with many local individuals and businesses donating excellent prizes.
James said: "I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their tremendous generosity, with a huge thank you to my fellow Penguins for their outstanding backing and encouragement."
James has now presented his cheque to Philip Roach of Haverfordwest, representing MD UK.