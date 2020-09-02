POLICE have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly pushed a police officer before running off.
Officers had been attempting to speak with the man on Friday, August 28, in relation to an allegation off assault two days previous (Aug 26).
He was later arrested at Belfrey Close on suspicion of common assault, common assault of an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We attended Wentworth Close on the evening of Friday, 28 August, when a 23-year-old man allegedly pushed a police officer and made off.
“Police had been attempting to speak with him in relation to an allegation of assault on Wednesday, 26 August.
“He was arrested in Belfrey Close a short while later on suspicion of common assault, common assault of an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“The male was released on bail the following day.”
Anyone with information on the two incidents is asked to report it online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting DPP/0002/27/08/2020/01/C