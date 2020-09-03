Buying butter for his mother after a glass of scotch led to a driving ban for a Hundleton pensioner.

David Martin Gillingham, of Cricket Grove, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Gillingham’s Volvo on Angle Road, Monkton, at 1.50pm on July 22.

He was taken to sit in the police car, and officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “They could smell intoxicants quite strongly on his breath and clothing, so much that the officer actually had to open the door because of the smell.”

Gillingham, 65, stated he had a glass of scotch an hour earlier, and begged the officers not to process him, adding: “Please don’t do this to me.”

He was found to have 83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard that Gillingham was on his way to the local shop to buy butter for his mother when pulled over by the police.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “There is no allegation of bad driving, but clearly he was two and a half times the limit.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Gillingham had moved to his parents’ home in 2019 to help care for his father, and remained to support his mother following his death.

“Things have been extremely difficult for the family.

“The night before his mother had been particularly upset. They had stayed up drinking and reminiscing. The following day he topped up and foolishly went to the shop. He accepts he should not have driven.”

Mr Lloyd added that Gillingham, a retired service engineer, had been an ‘exemplary member of society’, who now volunteered at a local charity.

“Losing his licence will impact on him, and his mother as well.”

Magistrates banned Gillingham from driving for 18 months and fined him £55. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.