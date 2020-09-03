ITV have confirmed when their long-running soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume airing six episodes a week.

The broadcaster also let slip about some details of upcoming storylines of the primetime programmes.

When will Corrie and Emmerdale return to six episodes a week?

Coronation Street: Viewers will once more be able to catch up with all the drama on the cobbles in a double bill of episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Monday, September 14. Emmerdale: The show will air Monday to Friday at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Viewers will once more be able to catch up with all the drama on the cobbles in a double bill of episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Monday, September 14.

What storylines are coming up on Coronation Street?

ITV say in the coming months the drama will amplify as we rocket towards Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary on December 9.

A series of explosive storylines will see David and Shona fighting to rekindle their lost love, Daniel’s confused emotional connection to sex worker Nicky deepen, an epic feud between Abi and Debbie begins, while Peter’s involvement in Abi’s dark past will bring trouble to his own door with Carla.

Leanne will take on the world as she fights to save her son Oliver, however a face from Nick’s past threatens his future when Natasha Blakeman returns to Weatherfield.

Natasha isn’t the only face returning to Coronation Street, Todd Grimshaw’s return spells more heartache for Eileen and plants a bomb under Billy and Paul. But it’s not all heartache for Eileen when a new arrival puts a spring in her step!

What have producers said?

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: "The amount of work that has gone into keeping Coronation Street on the air, and getting it back to six episodes a week, has been staggering.

"I am so proud of the tireless efforts of everyone behind the scenes and onscreen. We have been energised and motivated by the nearly 60 years of heritage behind the show, and the massively important place it still holds in the Nation’s hearts.

"Throughout lockdown and beyond, the regular instalments of Britain’s best-loved soap have taken on even greater significance, giving viewers a beacon of familiarity and normality amid the craziest of times.

"It is often said that our characters are like members of the viewers’ extended families.

"And at a time when many people couldn’t see their loved ones in real life, their fictional friends on the cobbles became even more essential, as the audience escaped in half-hour bursts into the wonderful world of Weatherfield."

Executive producer of Emmerdale, Jane Hudson said: “I’m so proud of the tireless work that everyone has put into getting us back to six episodes a week. The commitment, loyalty and enthusiasm from our cast, crew and different teams has been phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”