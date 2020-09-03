A COASTAL footpath fall led to a rescue operation by coastguards and paramedics yesterday (Thursday) evening.
Tenby Coastguard Rescue team were paged at 7.25pm to assist Welsh Ambulance Services paramedics with a casualty who had fallen on the footpath near Waterwynch, between New Hedges and Tenby. Paramedics had assessed the casualty and given medical assistance but because of the terrain,were unable to move the person.
Coastguard officers used a stretcher to carry the casualty from the footpath to the awaiting land ambulance for further treatment at hospital.