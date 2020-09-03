MILFORD Haven School has been busy delivering a number of items to the community.
On Wednesday (Sept 2), school representatives delivered a selection of resources to Havenhurst.
It is part of the Milford Haven Community Covid Care project (MHCCC).
Among the items were jigsaws, large print activity books, a selection of large print short stories, colouring activities, magic water paintings, and several other items.
The school said it hopes the items will ‘enrich time’ that service users spend at Havenhurst.
A spokesperson added: “We are proud to support Havenhurst and the fantastic job they do caring for vulnerable members of our local community.”
The school, along with Milford Youth Matters, has also helped deliver several activity packs to young people across the town.
Packs were donated to Little Acorns last week and they were also able to donate some extra games for the children to enjoy.