Students in Pembrokeshire are returning to school today, for some for the first time since Friday, March 20 and we would love to see your back to school pics.

Shaya Bateman went back to Milford Haven Community Priory School

Schools partially reopened in Pembrokeshire for four weeks before the summer break for pupils to check in, catch up and prepare for the next phase.

Four year old Iwan's first day in reception

However, attendance at this time was not compulsory.

Teachers have been working throughout the summer to create a new normal for pupils who return today . Staff returned to school last Tuesday to help in readiness for the return of learners to the classroom.

Each school has its own arrangements in place, with most implementing a phased return until September 14 when attendance becomes a statutory requirement.

All learners back in school by this time.

Riley James returning to Johnston school year 2

Parents and guardian are urged to keep up to date with the latest information by checking their child’s school website regularly for details.

Josey Kingdom went back to school at Golden Grove on her birthday.

For school by school information go to to:pembrokeshire.gov.uk/children-and-schools-transition-to-the-new-normal/guidance-by-school.

Learners returning to school who are not entitled to free school transport and who access public transport routes, are reminded to check that the bus service they have previously used is still operating.

For the latest timetable information visit the Council’s website: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/bus-routes-and timetables.

Secondary school and college students also have to wear face coverings on all education transport and in the communal areas and corridors of secondary schools.

For general information on Pembrokeshire schools see: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pembrokeshire-schools.

