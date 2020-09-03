When Claudine Hayward's brother Rhodri Salmon died earlier this year, she admits she lost her "zest for life."

Her enthusiasm for running, a hobby she dearly loves, also dwindled - until she realised she had an opportunity to honour Rhodri's memory by helping others.

He died after a battle with kidney disease, so Claudine set up a fundraiser challenge for August where she had to run 50 miles during the month. All money made from the ordeal went to Kidney Research UK.

"My inspiration behind the collective 50 mile run in August was my brother, " she added.

"Running is a real positive sport for me, it invigorates and energises me both physically and mentally and that seemed to diminish when Rhodri past away. It just wasn't important.

"Then one afternoon something just clicked, I decided I wanted to do something to rekindle my love for running and at the same time to raise awareness for kidney disease.

"There were tough days where my body and mind were struggling but thoughts of my brother and the of the wonderful people who had donated inspired me to keep on going."

Her efforts were worth it, with the total made thus far standing at more than £3,100 and counting.

"I am truly blown away by the support and generosity from everyone who donated to Kidney Research UK," she said.

"And a huge thank you to my husband Anthony who ran with me throughout and never doubted me."