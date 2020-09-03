HOLIDAYMAKERS are being reminded to follow quarantine rules when they return to Wales from abroad to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Clusters of positive cases have been reported in Wales stemming from people returning from holidays who did not self-isolate for 14 days as required.

Tourists arriving back in Wales from the Greek party island of Zante are also being told to self-isolate after 30 new virus cases were linked to the destination, even though the country has not yet been deemed a risk.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "More cases like this could increase the rate of transmission in Wales and put some of the most vulnerable people at risk of infection.

"It is the responsibility of travellers to check if they are required to self-isolate when they return to Wales, as the list is subject to change at any time. The latest information is available at gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “Wales currently has very low community transmission rates of Covid-19 and it is important we keep it that way so we can keep the new freedoms we have introduced.

"The 14-day quarantine rule is in place for people returning from certain countries that have higher transmission rates. It is vital anyone coming back from these countries self-isolates and if they develop symptoms to get tested.

"The thoughtless behaviour of a few can put some of most vulnerable people at risk of infection.

"Thanks to the co-operation and sacrifices of the Welsh public we have managed to control the spread of the virus here. But we cannot get complacent and it’s important everyone continues to follow the guidance, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.”

People travelling should check out the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office before starting their journey and before returning home.

The latest advice can be found on gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus#covid-19-travel-guidance