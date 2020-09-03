THE RED Ensign is flying outside County Hall in Haverfordwest today, Thursday, September 3, to mark Merchant Navy Day.
Pembrokeshire County Council hoisted the ensign to raise awareness of the UK's ongoing dependence on merchant navy seafarers.
The officially recognised flag of the merchant navy - affectionately known as the Red Duster - was raised by Pembrokeshire County Council chairman, Councillor Dr Simon Hancock, accompanied by council leader, Councillor David Simpson.
The chairman also read a message of support from the charity's president, HRH The Earl of Wessex, who has endorsed the campaign.
For more information visit: www.merchantnavyday.uk.