PEMBROKESHIRE Trading Standards is warning residents not to interact with suspicious emails in any way following recent reports of scams.
Trading Standards has been made aware of emails claiming that the recipient is due for a refund of council tax due to an overpayment.
The council’s revenues section would never contact people in this way and if residents do have a query about their payments, then they should contact the council directly for advice.
Such emails often contain phishing links where people will be asked to provide personal information and bank details.
Reports have also been received about a scam email claiming to be from the DVLA, stating a recent payment for vehicle tax has not gone through due to a problem with the card or insufficient funds.
Recipients are then asked to click on a link to make the payment again using a credit card.
They are often told that if they fail to do so, they will be fined.
Clicking on the link allows the scammers to steal your details.
The DVLA will never send emails asking you for payment information or to confirm personal details.
Pembrokeshire County Council would advise people never to click on links or complete any forms within suspicious emails.
For advice on scams please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for a Welsh Speaker.