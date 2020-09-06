THE final amount of money raised for the NHS at a recent Pembroke Dock charity cricket match was confirmed at £2,545.
For once at Imble Lane on a recent Saturday, it was about far more than just cricket.
Indeed, it was a great occasion at Pembroke Dock as a Nick Daley Select Squad took on a combined team from Pembroke, Lamphey and Stackpole, all to raise money for the NHS.
It was Daley who came up with the idea for the fixture as a way of recognising those who have worked so tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and a host of local companies, clubs, and individuals subsequently got on board by offering sponsorship and raffle prizes.
What helped boost the total raised was a £1,000 donation from the Life Protection Centre group in Carmarthen.
The group raised money over a three week period by charging employees £2 to wear casual clothes to work, plus an auction of aftershaves donated by Carly Thomas. That made £536, which the company rounded up to £1,000.
On behalf of the company, Anton John presented the cheque to game organiser Nick Daley.