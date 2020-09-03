Asda have warned shoppers to be on alert after a series of fake emails claiming to be from the supermarket giant were sent to customers across the country.

The fake emails state that shoppers could be in with a chance of winning a £1,000 gift card.

Shoppers are being told not to trust the fake emails after numerous people have reported attempts to steal their personal information.

What else does the fake email say?

Several shoppers have recently reported receiving the scam emails, which promise prizes to those who fill out a short form.

Police are warning people not to trust the emails.

Action Fraud told customers what to do if they receive one, tweeting: "We have received over 97 reports about these FAKE Asda emails offering the chance to win a £1,000 gift card.

"If you have been sent an email which you’re not quite sure about, forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS): report@phishing.gov.uk."

What is the latest advice to protect yourself from fraud and cyber crime?

Commenting on how to protect yourself from fraud and cyber crime, Action Fraud explains: “Do not give any personal information (name, address, bank details, email or phone number) to organisations or people before verifying their credentials.”

The fraud reporting centre notes that you should always question unsolicited calls, texts or emails which request your personal or financial information (name, address, bank details, email or phone number).

It advises that instead you should contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.

“Make sure your computer has up-to-date anti-virus software and a firewall installed. Ensure your browser is set to the highest level of security and monitoring to prevent malware issues and computer crimes,” adds Action Fraud.

You should always install the latest software and app updates on all of your devices, and protect your email account with a strong, separate password and enable two-factor authentication where possible, explains the fraud reporting centre.

What have cyber experts said?

Cyber expert Andy Heather, from anti-fraud website Centrify, said: "With the majority of people still working from home or on furlough due to the Covid-19 crisis, we’re seeing a sharp rise in online scams offering everything from gift cards to discounts on everyday essentials.

"Failure to identify and avoid these scams could cause a serious security headache for consumers, especially if they are using company-owned laptops and mobile devices and inadvertently putting their employer at risk of fraud.”

Mr Heather explains that if a hacker gets hold of a username and password, then within minutes “they will be able to access email accounts and impersonate workers in an effort to commit widespread fraud.”

She adds that it’s important for companies to invest in the latest cyber security systems in order to keep fraudsters locked out.