THREE men from Milford Haven are getting ready to do the three peak challenge this weekend to raise money for charity.
On Saturday, September 5, Adam Thomas, Rhys Thomson and Louis Mullane will take part in the challenge which will see them climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.
They have started up a just giving page and have currently raised £2,644.
Asked why they were doing the challenge for Ty Hafan, Adam Thomas said: “After doing some research on Welsh charity’s, we thought Tŷ Hafan were amazing. They are looking into revamping their facility’s too.”
