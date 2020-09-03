HARRY Potter fans from Pembrokeshire will be disappointed to find out that they have missed out on a world record attempt.

Devotees of the boy wizard united online from 40 countries to set a new world record as they celebrated the Hogwarts sport of Quidditch.

Hundreds of wannabe witches and wizards from countries including Australia, India, Spain, Canada, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, South Africa, Oman, USA, Philippines and the UK were flying high as they took part in the mass online Guinness World Records attempt.

But from a handful of Welsh wizards, there were no Pembrokeshire participants.

"I hadn't heard anything about it so I didn't take part - but I wish I had," said one long-time Harry Potter aficionado from the county.

People took to computers, laptops, phones and tablets, as they swept aside all opposition to set the record for the Most People to Simultaneously Board a Broom Online.

The event took place to highlight the forthcoming publication of Quidditch Through the Ages, written by J.K. Rowling and illustrated by Emily Gravett.

The attempt has just been verified by Guinness World Records, with the official number of simultaneous households joining totalling 133, made up of nearly 300 Harry Potter fans ranging from age five to seventy-five, many of whom wore Hogwarts robes for the occasion.

A spokesperson from Bloomsbury Publishing said: “We’re thrilled that so many people took the time to take part in this successful Guinness World Records attempt. It’s wonderful that during this challenging time video sharing platforms allow fans to come together and celebrate in new and unique ways.

"To have so many people from a wide range of countries take to their brooms demonstrates the passion that Harry Potter fans have and the popularity of Quidditch.”

Quidditch Through the Ages Illustrated Edition, written by J.K. Rowling and illustrated by Emily Gravett, is published in hardback on 6th October 2020 by Bloomsbury Publishing, in aid of Comic Relief and Lumos.