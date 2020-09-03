DESPITE Fishguard and District's annual carnival being cancelled this year, the twin towns still celebrated with a virtual carnival.
The day consisted of an at home fancy dress competition, a trip down memory lane to revisit carnivals of the past and digital performances by carnival favourites Lowri Jones School of Dance, Goodwick Brass Band and Fishguard's Bad Habits choir.
Local musicians Honey Fungus also performed four songs online throughout the day.
As well as the virtual events there was a treasure hunt in Fishguard and Goodwick where participants had to find a fancy dress and strawberry and say the secret word to get a prize.
Round Table thanked everyone who had worked hard to support the event.