A drunk and disorderly Haverfordwest man threatened to kill police officers, a court has heard.

David Thomas, of Princess Royal Way, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said officers were making enquiries in Princess Way on July 23 following the death of a child.

Thomas, 37, and a woman were in the area at around 3am.

“They appeared to have been drinking and were abusive on and off to the police for some time. They were asked to move away, but stayed in the area.”

The woman was seen to assault Thomas by smacking the back of his head, and he shouted ‘don’t touch her’ as she was arrested.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He moved towards the officers and was restrained and pushed back. He then dropped his shoulder as if to barge past the sergeant and was taken to the floor and arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

Thomas was put into the rear of a police vehicle which he kicked and headbutted during the journey to the police station.

He threatened to kill the officers, stating he would ‘rip their faces off’.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Thomas was a hard-working family man.

“On this night he unfortunately had too much to drink and behaved in a way that he realises is totally unacceptable.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Thomas to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “Clearly you had a lot to drink and you were out and about at 3am when the police were busy going about their duties.

“It was a significant burden to the police – what you did at that time.

“We accept that this was a one-off event and you are normally a hard-working family man.

“It was a fairly extended episode and there were threats to the police.”