A COVID-19 emergency fund set up by Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council will be closed down, councillors agreed last week.
The fund was set up to help groups who were helping the community through the lockdown period.
"We did say that when lockdown was lifted that we would stop the emergency fund," said mayor Jackie Stokes. "Nobody has for quite a long time now.
"Although things are not quite back to normal they are almost there. I don't think it is needed any longer."
She added that groups could still apply for funding through the normal channels.