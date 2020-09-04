RESIDENTS of the Hayscastle area are raising money for a memorial bench to remember a much-loved headteacher.
Former Hayscastle School headteacher, Rhian Taylor, died last month and the community is raising money for a memorial bench and plaque to be placed in the Hayscastle Community Woodland; a beautiful, countryside area that Mrs Taylor loved.
Mrs Taylor interests were endless. She was well-known locally for her cooking skills, gardening and wine making.
She was a member of the Welsh Salmon and Trout Angling Association, where she won a Welsh cap.
"She was a friend to everyone," said Sarah Lewis, who has organised the fundraiser. "She showed a real interest in all her former pupils of Hayscastle School and was delighted to have the chance to catch up with them as they grew up."
Mrs Taylor was a dedicated fundraiser with Tenovus Treletert Cancer Care charity. Any left-over money from the fundraising campaign will be donated to Tenovus.
Fundraisers are hoping to raise £500 to buy a bench and memorial plaque.
To donate visit gofundme.com and search for Rhian Taylor. There is also a link to the fundraiser on the Hayscastle Community Centre Facebook page.