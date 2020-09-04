So, hundreds of athletes will again descend upon Tenby this weekend having booked accommodation for the annual Ironman Wales epic.

Except this time around, there’ll be no early morning fireworks, no red carpet, and no incredible atmosphere.

The event, which has become famous for the manner in which it captivates the crowds in Pembrokeshire, was inevitably called off in the summer with the impact of Covid-19 ensuring it was nigh on impossible to stage.

Perhaps also inevitably, many entrants are still planning on travelling to Tenby, with rumours rife the roads will be busy with runners and cyclists, and the sea full of swimmers, all keen to tackle the routes regardless.

The talk has now prompted concern from Dyfed-Powys Police, who last night issued the following statement:

“We’re aware some people are planning to travel to Tenby to race the Ironman route this weekend, and while we understand people have trained really hard to compete, and are disappointed the race is cancelled, we are concerned about the impact of racing without any road closures or the usual support.”

The authority also offered guidance and warnings relating to all three Ironman disciplines.

“Please don’t cycle in packs – our roads make the best Ironman route because they are challenging. They are also likely to be busy, as visitor numbers are still high, and are therefore very dangerous.

“If you’re planning on swimming, please ensure the conditions are appropriate and your swim doesn’t risk others who may be called to help you.

“If you’re planning to take on that hill for the run, please consider the need for social distancing and give way to others. In part, the road is fast and the pavements are narrow.

“We look forward to welcoming athletes and supporters back to Tenby next year.”

In 2019 it was Arnaud Guilloux (France) who conquered the tough course and achieved his first Ironman win in a records time of 08:48:06.

All competitors who were set to take part in 2020 were given the option of deferring until 2021.