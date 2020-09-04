A MERCY mission from Barafundle to Withybush was flown by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 yesterday (Thursday) evening.
The helicopter was called in by Tenby and St Govans coastguard teams who were paged at 6pm to a casualty on the beach.
St Govans team transported Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics and medical equipment to the beach.
Because of the location, it was decided to call in the rescue helicopter and a landing site was set up.
Coastguard officers and helicopter crew members carried the casualty in a scoop to the helicopter, which then flew on to Withybush for the patient's further care and treatment.
This was the day's second call-out for the Tenby team.
Just after 1pm, they helped paramedics evacuate an unconscious person from the beach at Manorbier.