DAMAGE to the war memorial on Goodwick Square has been called a "gross insult" to the people of the village.

It is believed the planter full of remembrance crosses in front of the memorial was destroyed on the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

"We've had a bit of a fracas on Goodwick Square War Memorial," Councillor Gwilym Price told this month's meeting of Fishguard and Goodwick town council.

"Someone went berserk and smashed planter in front of the memorial."

Cllr Price said that the crosses that local children had placed in the planter on Remembrance Day had been scattered and councillors were shown a photo of the planter smashed in two.

"People in Goodwick are disgusted," he said. "It is a gross insult to the people of Goodwick. I can't say how appalled we are."

He told the meeting that the planter had been a gift from Nick and Gill Chilton at Fishguard Garden Centre and said that the town's British Legion was currently seeking a replacement.

Counsellors suggested replacing the planter as a gift from the town council.

This has been put on the agenda for the council's October agenda and it is hoped a replacement will be found before Remembrance Day in November.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they are investigating the damage which happened at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, August 26.

"During the incident the offenders have picked up a concrete flowerpot, which constitutes part of the memorial as it is where the poppies are laid, and smashed it against the body of the statue," said a police spokesman.

"Officers are investigating the damage and whether it is linked to a disturbance at the Glendower Hotel, opposite the memorial, at around the same time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference number PP/3036/28/08/2020/02/C, either online at bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.