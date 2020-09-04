SEPTEMBER got off to a great start for one lucky Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw winner.
Mark Dashfield of New Hedges, near Tenby scooped the £8,000 prize in the Autumn Superdraw.
Mr and Mrs Dashfield’s granddaughter was with them when they took the call to say they had won.
Amd she had no hesitation in coming up with an idea of how to spend their winnings - a big holiday for the whole family once it was safe for them to go.
The weekly £2,000 prizes will continue, but since the Pembrokeshire Lottery introduced their new prize structure, there always a Superdraw just around the corner, with the first Wednesday of every month seeing the prize increase. October and November’s Superdraws will be £4,000, leading up to the biggest of the year, the £10,000 Christmas Superdraw in December.
To join up to play, or for more information about the Pembrokeshire Lottery interest-free business loan fund, please call 01646 690800.