KIND-HEARTED bikers the 3 Amigos will not be holding their much-loved motorcycle charity toy run this year.

The annual event sees hundreds of motorcyclists delivering toys and raising funds for local children’s wards and charities, leaving Pembroke’s commons car park in early December for a county run through many of the towns of south Pembrokeshire.

Ness Moseley, of the 3 Amigos, said: “It is with huge regret that the 3 Amigos and Dollies annual toy run will be cancelled this year. We will not be out collecting from stores, public or with our normal Santa and donation buckets. We have made the decision based on keeping everyone safe.

“We will be sending in a cheque to Withybush and Glangwilli hospital, along with Action for Children to help support them during what has been a very difficult and unusual year; we are able to receive paypal donations only, and details can be provided on request please contact one of us via Facebook, alternatively phone Grizz 07515731554 or Terry 07501063074. We very much value all support this year whilst we are unable to provide our normal event.

“We would like to thank everyone for all the support over the years and hope they continue in whatever way they can once we can resume our normal activities.

“We are looking forward to very big special grand event next year, as it will be the 20th anniversary of the toy run. We would like to make this a very special event, more than ever now, as a result of the circumstances we find ourselves in this year.

“We would like as many bikes and bikers in fancy dress and are planning a grand after party so please use the extra time this year to work on what you would like to do.

"We will keep you up to date as much as possible regarding this year’s donations and next year’s events, please check out our 3 Amigos and Dollies facebook page.”