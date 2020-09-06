CUSTOMERS have been welcomed safely back to Pembrokeshire's Tenovus Cancer Care shops, thanks to a local civil engineering company.

Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd. have sponsored protective equipment for the charity's Haverfordwest and Tenby in order to keep the public, staff and volunteers safe in these difficult times.

The generous gesture has enabled the shops were able to safely re-open their doors, helping Tenovus Cancer Care to continue their work supporting cancer patients and their loved ones throughout Wales, as has carried on through lockdown.

Jenny Langley, head of retail for Tenovus Cancer Care, said: “A heartfelt thank you to all our valued customers who have supported us and, of course, to Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd. for their generosity, enabling us to ensure the safety of our Tenby and Haverfordwest communities.

"Our shop reopening has been a lovely way for us to reconnect with the local people who we have supported. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for the charity financially but now with the shops reopening, we can start to make a difference.”

Matthew Pritchard of Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd. said: “As a local family business we recognise the extremely challenging times we are enduring.

"We’re delighted to be able to help in our small way in ensuring the great work being done by the exceptional people at Tenovus Cancer Care can restart safely in both Haverfordwest and Tenby charity shops.”

Tenovus Cancer Care's work to support cancer patients and their loved ones throughout the pandemic saw their support units still delivering chemotherapy treatment, their nurse-led support line is still receiving calls and their benefit advisors still supporting patients with money worries.

In recent weeks, Tenovus Cancer Care has been answering questions not only from cancer patients, but also people worrying about symptoms, concerned about how the current situation may impact them.

The experienced nurses on the Tenovus Freephone support line are available every day, not only to help cancer patients but also their loved ones – and anyone with a question about cancer.

To find out more call the Tenovus Cancer Care free support line on 0808 808 1010 or visit tenovuscancercare.org.uk.

For local shop openings and more information about making stock donations please get in touch with your local shop.