A HAVERFORDWEST mum who was diagnosed with cancer just months after the birth of her daughter has spoken out about her experiences.

After discovering two identical hazelnut shaped lumps under her armpits whilst taking a shower, Caroline Huggins, 40, went to visit her GP.

Caroline, who was a new mum at the time, said: “I was absolutely crushed when the doctor told me, I honestly didn’t think it would be cancer, I wasn’t expecting anything so serious.

"I was so young and so healthy, I thought 'this can’t be happening to me'.”

After being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma - a cancer of the white blood cell - her thoughts immediately turned to her daughter, Hanamae.

“As soon as they said cancer I asked if it was hereditary. She was my focus, I had spent the last few months caring for her and getting to know her and to be faced with cancer was really shocking."

After diagnosis she began six months of chemotherapy straight away.

“The chemotherapy felt so powerful, as soon as the drug went in, I could feel a cold surge go through my veins which I almost found reassuring, like it was instantly working and attacking the cancer.

"It did make me feel very sick though and unfortunately I lost all my hair.”

Reflecting on her chemotherapy treatment, Caroline said humour and her daughter helped her to remain positive.

She said: “I called it chemo club and sometimes Hanamae would visit, she would be crawling around and making everyone smile.”

Just six months after her first treatment, tests revealed there was no trace of cancer left in her body and although she was advised that she could start gentle exercise, she had already signed up to do the 5K Race for Life for Cancer Research.

After coming out of shielding, Caroline said she was looking forward to spending time outdoors with her family, as well as taking her daughter Hanamae, three, to school for the very first time.

Now Caroline is hoping to inspire people to take part in A Very 2020 Race For Life on Saturday, September 26 – a day that will unite people to raise money for vital cancer research.

Caroline said: “Taking part in Race For Life was so amazing, it felt really emotional because of what I had been through but also comforting to see other people who had been through cancer.

“There was a lovely, supportive atmosphere on the day, not competitive at all, just fun and friendly, we were all there for the same reason, and I felt like it was the start of feeling better again.”

Runners this year will be taking part in their own mini Race for Life 5Ks, at their nearest green space.

Those taking part will be alone or in small, socially distanced groups - but all will take part on the same day.

The charity is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead with a £44 million cut to life-saving research funding already.

Caroline said: “It upset me to hear that cancer research has been delayed this year. Even though Race for Life is different in 2020, nothing will stop us raising money to help beat cancer."

Supporters can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for a Very 2020 Race for Life.

Visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770 for more information.