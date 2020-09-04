THREE party-goers were arrested as police broke up a 'rave' on West Mountain, Newport over the bank holiday weekend and investigations into the event are ongoing.

As reported in last week's Western Telegraph, the party was broken up by officers on Saturday, August 29.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named said the revellers were polite and well-mannered, although they did have different cover stories as to what the event was, with one saying it was a birthday party and another saying it was a wedding reception.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned resident at approximately 9.50pm on Friday, August 28, who reported that people were gathering in a field below the Preseli Mountains, near Newport.

"Officers attended and there was around 50 people, with vehicles, tents and music set up in the area," said a force spokesman.

"The situation was monitored overnight before, on Saturday morning, officers dispersed the crowd.

"Three people were arrested from the incident for drug and drink related offences."

Police warned that events such as this breach coronavirus restrictions, and as such can carry a fine of £10,000.

Newport county councillor, Paul Harries, said last week that the gathering was worrying in terms of coronavirus.

"It's the Covid-19 regulations I'm concerned about," he said. "In terms of a large gathering, it's breaking the government guidelines on that.

"I am concerned about Newport being used as a rave venue and happy that the police have dealt with it."

