A drunk Haverfordwest teenager shouted and swore while police dealt with a potential crime scene.
Shakira Georgina Natasha Evans, of Jury Lane, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 25.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were in the process of preserving a potential crime scene at Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, in the early hours of July 23, when Evans, 18, started shouting and swearing.
“She was warned on a number of occasions to leave the scene, but kept coming back and being abusive.”
Evans was arrested after slapping her companion on the back of his head.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: ”She was candid about what happened.
“She had consumed alcohol and her actions were unacceptable.”
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Evans to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “The police were doing a difficult job and you chose to become involved while under the influence of drink.”
