Using foul language led to a costly night out for a drunk Haverfordwest teenager.
Jack Kenneth Ashman, of Harrier Road, entered a guilty plea to a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, August 26.
Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police were dealing with a young woman who was sitting on the ground in Friars Lane, Haverfordwest, at around 9pm on July 25.
Ashman, 18, was in the area and appeared to be drunk.
Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “I was interfering and walking back and fore using foul and abusive language.
“He was warned to move away but did not take any of the police’s advice.”
Ashman continued walking around in a drunken abusive manner and was arrested.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said a crowd had gathered when the woman in question fell while leaving a pub.
“There were people pushing and pulling her. Mr Ashman got upset at that. He became involved and unfortunately he said a few choice words to the police.
“He accepts that his behaviour was out of order.”
Magistrates fined Ashman £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34.
The chairman of the bench said: “That was a very expensive night out.
“It’s time to pull yourself together.”
