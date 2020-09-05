The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, September 6, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a baby and toddler event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

A Mamia Grey Wooden Highchair will be on sale for £54.99 each.

Aldi's website states the following about the highchair: "Invest in something that is durable, sturdy and will stand the test of time with this Mamia Grey Wooden Highchair.

"As your child grows, this gorgeous highchair grows with them, and is adjustable to fit from 6 months to approx 10 years of age, thanks to the removable tray, 3-point safety harness and bumper & harness for older children."

A Magic Sounds Sound Book Collection will be available to buy for £10.74 each.

The collection is described as: "Ideal for singing along to classic songs and completing all the actions that go along with them."

The collection includes Humpty Dumpty, Jack And Jill, Ba Ba Black Sheep, Mary Had A Little Lamb, Ring-a-Ring O' Roses and Alphabet Song Sound Books.

"Little ones will adore the new additions to their bookshelves," Aldi adds.

A Fox Hooded Baby Towel & Wash Mitt will be on sale for £3.99 each.

Aldi's website says: "Help little ones stay warm and cosy after a bath with this Fox Hooded Baby Towel & Wash Mitt.

"Perfect for wrapping them up nice and dry, the lovely fox design means they will look super-cute, too! You can also be sure you get them nice and clean with the included mitt."

The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of bathroom accessories.

These include items such as:

A Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa with Nail Kit for £19.99 each.

Lidl's website state the product comes with a "nail brush, cuticle scissors, nail cleaner, cuticle pusher, 2 bamboo cuticle pushers, emery board, 2 toe separators and a storage bag."

A Silvercrest 3-in-1 Hair Straightening Brush will be on sale for £14.99 each.

A Sanitas Manicure & Pedicure Set will also be on sale for £12.99 each.

Plus, a Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser will available to buy for £14.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.