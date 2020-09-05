A DEVOTED father took his own life after battling with alcohol and getting access to his children, a coroners court heard last Thursday, August 27.

Huw Llewellyn Stockwell, 34, from Llanelli, took his own life on December 13, 2019, by falling from a bridge on the Kilgetty bypass.

In a report by Maggie Julien, trainee coroner's officer for Pembrokeshire, the court heard that Mr Stockwell met his wife-to-be while working as a laboratory technician in a hospital in Swansea.

They first moved to Cardiff, and then to Ammanford, and had three children.

Ms Julien said the couple were separated in July 2015 and Mr Stockwell "remained a devoted father to his children”.

The court heard that after separating Mr Stockwell got a job working for the fire service in Haverfordwest, while his ex-wife moved to Llantwit Major.

"As a result, Mr Stockwell started court proceedings to have access to the children," Ms Julien said.

"It was a stressful time for him but he was eventually given access."

After failing to get into the Marines and losing a job as an dispatch operator for the Ambulance Service, Mr Stockwell began to suffer from anxiety.

Ms Julien said this had been the result of losing the job, as well as making child maintenance payments and maintaining access to his children.

Things began to turn around for Mr Stockwell after he got a job as a patient coordinator at Morriston Hospital, and sorted out the issues he had with the Child Maintenance Service.

Ms Julien said: "At points, his anxiety would get so bad that he would turn to alcohol.

"He always said that he hated this part of himself.

"His family insisted that he seek professional help, but he would not, as he was worried that it would have an effect on his access to his children."

Around February 2019 an allegation was brought against Mr Stockwell after a bruise was found on his eldest daughter, but a subsequent investigation found there was no evidence against him.

However, Mr Stockwell was unable to see children during this time, and sent a message saying he “felt dead inside”.

Returning to court, Mr Stockwell won further access to the children.

"At this stage financially Mr Stockwell was okay and his level of access to his children was good,” Ms Julien said.

“Unfortunately, this was disrupted by solicitors' letters arriving alleging parental misconduct on the children staying with him.

"In December 2019 Mr Stockwell received a letter from his ex-wife detailing access during the Christmas period. Denying him access during certain dates."

Ms Julien added: "He was worn down and depressed by this point."

In mid-December Mr Stockwell's father received a call from the police saying his son had been arrested and taken to Ammanford police station after being caught drink driving.

Mr Stockwell's father persuaded him to return to his house, to stay with him and his mother.

When his father woke up the next day he noticed his son and car were missing and he went to search for him. After returning home he was informed by police that his son had died.

Paul Bennett, the senior acting coroner for Pembrokeshire, said the impression he had from the police report was that Mr Stockwell had been "pretty well mentally assaulted by events".

Mr Stockwell's father said his son struggled with alcohol and he was doing as much as he could to escape his dependence.

"He was in constant fear of access to his children, and he had them taken away from him,” Mr Stockwell’s father said at the inquest.

"It took a long fight to get access and I think he always felt that he was on a knife-edge, and that access could be compromised."

His father said that on the night his son took his life he told him "not to do anything silly," meaning not to drink any alcohol.

"It was the last thing on my mind that he was going to do what he was going to do," his father said.

The family told the court that Mr Stockwell had admitted to having had suicidal thoughts.

Mr Bennett the acting coroner said: "This is a case sadly where Huw had an intention to end his life and took the steps to do so."

Mr Bennett returned a conclusion of suicide.

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.