The celebrity contestants confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed - which include an NFL pundit, a pop star and a radio DJ.

We've put together the full list of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dancefloor for the 2020 BBC One series.

1. Boxer Nicola Adams

The Olympic gold medallist will take to the dancefloor as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing.

The 37-year-old – nicknamed The Lioness – retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title last year.

She also became the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, after her triumph at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Her debut on the show marks the first time a same-sex couple has competed on Strictly, following years of speculation.

Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima made history when they performed together on the BBC show last year.

Adams is dating Ella Baig and has been praised as an LGBT role model.

2. Presenter Ranvir Singh

The journalist and presenter has travelled onboard the RAF Voyager with the Prime Minister and reported live as the Grenfell Tower fire unfolded.

She has also appeared on daytime TV shows Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women as well as Good Morning Britain and ITV News.

Born and raised in Preston, Singh attended the University of Central Lancashire and spent 12 years at the BBC as a producer, reporter and presenter.

She co-presented BBC North West Tonight and in 2010 was awarded the award for best on-screen talent at the Royal Television Society’s North West Awards.

3. Radio DJ Clara Amfo

The presenter and activist is best known for her show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge, and her credits also include the Brit Awards and the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury.

Amfo is also a fixture on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize and a regular on the red carpet, hosting premieres for Sir Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther and Disney’s The Lion King.

She also appeared on the the Activism Now cover of British Vogue, and is a contributing editor to Elle magazine.

In June, the London-born presenter, who has Ghanaian heritage, was praised for making an emotional speech during her BBC Radio 1 show about the death of George Floyd, racism and its effect on her mental health.

4. Actress Caroline Quentin

One of the nation’s best-loved actresses, Quentin has 40 years of experience in showbusiness.

The 60-year-old found fame as Dorothy in 90s comedy Men Behaving Badly before starring in dramas including Jonathan Creek and crime series Blue Murder.

She has also fronted a number of documentaries and two series of The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes for BBC Two.

Quentin, originally from Surrey, performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2019.

She was married to Have I Got News For You comic Paul Merton from 1990 until their divorce in 1998.

The same year she met her current husband Sam Farmer on the set of Men Behaving Badly, where he was a runner.

They married in 2005 and have two children.

5. NFL star Jason Bell

Former American footballer and BBC pundit Bell, 42, finished his career playing for the New York Giants in 2007.

But the California-born sportsman will step into a different arena when he debuts on Strictly this year.

Bell played as a cornerback/safety for the Dallas Cowboys, before moving to the Houston Texans, where he won the Ed Block Courage Award, one of the league’s highest honours.

Alongside fellow NFL alumni Osi Umenyiora, he presents The NFL Show on the BBC and The Jason & Osi Podcast.

Bell welcomed a daughter, Anaiya, with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle in 2014 but they later split after an 11-year relationship.

6. The Wanted’s Max George

Manchester-raised George, 31, started out as a footballer for Preston North End but after an injury ended his sporting career he decided to pursue music.

He found fame as a member of pop group The Wanted, who scored two number one singles in the UK before going on indefinite hiatus in 2014.

George, who has dated actress Michelle Keegan, moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, appearing in the sixth season of Glee as Clint, before returning to the spotlight as a solo musician.

He follows in the footsteps of former bandmate Jay McGuiness, who won Strictly in 2015 with professional partner Aliona Vilani.

7. Bill Bailey

Comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey became our seventh Strictly celebrity, revealed this morning by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Bill said: “In these are strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.

"So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching.”

Bill Bailey is a comedian, musician, author, documentary-maker and keen outdoors enthusiast best known for his live comedy and for the TV shows Black Books, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI.

Bill is constantly in demand as an internationally touring comedian, and his live shows always feature ingenious and original musical elements drawing on Bill’s skills as a classically trained musician and multi-instrumentalist.

His unique ability to entertain and educate was brilliantly demonstrated in his award-winning show, Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to the Orchestra, where he performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

8. JJ Chalmers

JJ Chalmers is a television presenter, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist.

JJ said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it's becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games.

"Now as a TV Presenter I'm lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I'm up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

JJ Chalmers is a TV Presenter with a remarkable back story. The career of the former Royal Marine Commando was cut short after he suffered life-changing injuries following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, JJ went on to compete in the 2014 Invictus Games where he captained the Trike Cycling team and took home three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Games JJ got an insight into TV and embarked on a career in broadcasting. He hit the ground running in 2016 with a Studio Presenter role for the Rio Paralympics and has anchored BBC One’s coverage of the Invictus Games since 2017.

9. Jamie Laing

After a false start which saw him leave Strictly 2019 after the launch show due to injury. Jamie Laing is back in the ballroom for 2020.

Jamie said: “Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance. The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

TV personality and entrepreneur Jamie Laing has appeared in the award-winning television series Made in Chelsea since 2011.

Following his debut on the show, Jamie starred in BBC Three’s Murder in Successville, Channel 4’s In Bed with Jamie and hosted his own Saturday show on heat Radio.

His podcast Private Parts, which he co-hosts with Francis Boulle, has featured guest such as Jack Whitehall and Elizabeth Day.

10. Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith is an actress and singer, best known for playing the role of Tiffany Butcher-Baker on BBC’s EastEnders.

Maisie said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”

Maisie made her acting debut playing a young Elizabeth in feature film The Other Boleyn Girl alongside Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Redmayne.

That same year, Maisie stormed into Albert Square as Tiffany, daughter of Bianca and now member of the long established Butcher family.

Maisie has won numerous awards for her portrayal of Tiffany including ‘Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actress’ at the British Soap Awards and ‘Best Young Actor’ at the Inside Soap Awards.

As well as acting, Maisie has released two singles in 2016 and 2017 under an independent record label.

11. HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell​)

HRVY was announced as a contestant on the Kiss FM breakfast show and said he was "so thankful to be taking part".

The pop singer, whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell, has more than a billion combined streams to his name.

The 21-year-old rose to fame after uploading his music videos to Facebook.

Speaking on Kiss FM, he said: "Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I'm so thankful to be taking part this year.

"I think my mum is more excited that she'll be able to see me every Saturday night now!"

12. Jacqui Smith

Jacqui Smith was confirmed as the final celebrity dancer on Steve Wright's Radio 2 show on Friday.

The former Labour politician became the UK's first female home secretary in 2007 - under then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown - and has since worked as a political broadcaster.

Speaking on the show, she said: "I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly - and that's very rare for me.

"Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing."

"I couldn't be in better hands with the Strictly team and I'm going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!" she added.

Smith is now the chair of the NHS trust in Birmingham and Sandwell Children's Trust, and also has a podast, called For the Many, that she presents with LBC broadcaster Iain Dale.

Strictly Come Dancing starts later this autumn on BBC One.