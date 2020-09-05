AS school summer holidays come to an end, patrols on some RNLI lifeguarded beaches will finish this Sunday (September 6), but the charity will still provide a lifeguard service on 18 beaches across Wales.

Now members of the public are being urged to take extra care and be responsible when visiting the beach by knowing their limits and not taking risks.

If intending to use the water people are encouraged to head to one of the 18 lifeguarded beaches but to maintain social distancing and if that’s not possible, consider spending your day elsewhere.

RNLI lifeguards have adapted to new protocols this season because of the pandemic to protect themselves and the public from the virus. This has included wearing PPE, enhanced cleaning of equipment and maintaining a two-metre distance from others while carrying out their role.

Eleven beaches in Wales will lower their flags and pack their equipment away for the final time at 6pm on Sunday in what has been a very busy season for RNLI lifeguards, as more people holidayed at home this summer and visited Welsh beaches.

Cover will continue to be provided at Saundersfoot, Tenby Castle, Tenby South, Freshwater West, Newgale Central, Newgale North, Poppit Sands, and Whitesands, but lifeguards will be withdrawn at Broadhaven, Nolton Haven, and Newport Sands.

In Wales, beach visitor numbers soared to the highest seen in over a decade in some parts of the country.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead for Wales, said: ‘It has been an extremely busy summer for RNLI lifeguards with huge numbers of people visiting beaches. Our lifeguards have worked really hard and done a fantastic job of keeping people safe at the beach while working in a pandemic.

“They deserve great credit for the commitment and dedication they have shown.

“The majority of our lifeguards’ work is preventative so as well as the rescues and incidents they were involved in, they will have stopped many more potentially dangerous incidents before they occurred.

“We know many people are still on furlough and not holidaying abroad, so it’s likely more people than usual will be visiting the coast this September. If you’re visiting the beach, take note of the safety signage at the entrance, go with a friend or tell someone on the shore where you’re going, and always be aware of the conditions and your own capabilities in the water.

“People walking on the coast should check the weather forecast and tide times before setting out and carry a means of communication.”

If you’re planning a visit to a beach or the coast, visit a lifeguarded beach if you can, but wherever you are, please follow this safety advice:

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

Don’t allow your family to swim alone

Don’t use inflatables

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, Float to live. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float

In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the Coastguard

RNLI lifeboat crews have been operating throughout the pandemic and continue to be on call 24/7.

For details of which beaches have RNLI lifeguard patrols in September and October, go to RNLI.org/find-my-nearest