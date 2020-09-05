POLICE are appealing for information following a vehicle break-in at Fishguard’s Tower Hill.
The break-in took place between 5pm on September 3 and 9am the following day.
A police spokesman said: “Police are currently investigating a vehicle which was broken in to during the above date and times.
“Persons unknown have gained access in to the vehicle and made attempts to try and start it.
“If anybody has any information or if any suspicious activity during these dates were seen are advised to contact PC 749 Phill Davies at Haverfordwest Police station on 0845 330 2000, quoting reference number DPP/5171/04/09/2020/02/C, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”