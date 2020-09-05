PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update.

“As we now start a new month I would like to reflect back on a busy August.

“Last month we witnessed an increase in visitor numbers across the county. I appreciate that businesses and communities have had to adopt new ways of dealing with day-to-day issues and how to manage Covid-19 guidance.

“I’m very proud of the way the Authority dealt with an extremely busy August, I also appreciate, at times, a small minority of people did not stick to the guidance resulting in intervention from ourselves.

“However, we are making progress and it was lovely to see people out enjoying our beautiful county. The hospitality sector has been very busy looking after our guests.

“As we now move into September, we all have to work together to ensure we keep this pandemic away.

“It is nice to see our pupils heading back to schools to resume their education. Our education and school transport staff have been working hard to prepare for the new term under new ways of working – a huge thank you to everyone involved.

“I must confess that I do enjoy autumn in Pembrokeshire with the colours of the landscape ever changing.

“I am sure you will all agree that this year has been very difficult for us all and our landscape has changed but, like the seasons, we go through changes.

“This year we have all been through so many changes but we have learned how to adapt and together we have helped each other – thank you.

“Everyone has a choice so please make sure you make the right choice in order to protect our future.

“Incidentally - and as many of you will be aware by now – Ian Westley, the chief executive, is leaving the Authority later this year.

“For the past few months, he has been extremely busy leading the county council’s response to the Covid-19 crises.

“I wish him well for the future and thank him for his contribution to the Authority and the people of Pembrokeshire during his 17 years with us.”