A birthday appearance in the dock cost a man nearly £400.

Thomas Cronin, currently of Cwm Seren, St Davids Park, Carmarthen, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on his birthday, Wednesday, August 26.

Cronin, 22, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at St. Caradog's Ward, Haverfordwest, on May 2.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court staff investigated after an alarm was activated on the ward at around 6pm, and Cronin stood in front of the alarm to cause confusion.

He was challenged by a nurse, and became annoyed when accused of setting the alarm off.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He kicked the door so hard that the hinge at the top broke off completely, so that it could not be closed and locked.”

Cronin cooperated with police officers who attended, and admitted causing the damage.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for criminal damage.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “This gentleman has a problem with his anger and tends to lash out and break things.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “The alarm did go off. It was loud and staff were moving around very quickly.

“Mr Cronin says he did not set it off, but became upset at what was going on and kicked the door.

“He did offer apologies at the time.”

Magistrates fined Cronin £40 and ordered him to pay £235 compensation, £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It’s something I hope will not happen again.”